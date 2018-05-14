Home Cities Bengaluru

Expect evening showers in Bengaluru till Thursday; many trees uprooted in Vijayanagar

The Bengaluru Urban district received a total of 3.56 mm of rainfall from the spell, which ranged from 0 mm to 50 mm.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what has become a regular occurrence over the past one-and-a-half months, the city again received a brief spell of heavy rainfall on Sunday evening. The Bengaluru Urban district received a total of 3.56 mm of rainfall from the spell, which ranged from 0 mm to 50 mm, as per data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night hours every day till Thursday.

(Clockwise from top)
A tree uprooted in Sadashivanagar on May 10 is yet to be cleared. People push an auto broken down in rain. A bike rider tries to protect his kid from showers |
pushkar v /Shriram BN

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike received complaints of four trees getting uprooted, all of them from Vijayanagar. They also received complaint of waterlogging below the Okalipuram Railway bridge, and fall of branches was reported from several areas.

On Sunday afternoon, the IMD predicted heavy rains in parts of Southern Karnataka during the next 24 hours, with up to 50 mm of rain expected for Bengaluru. Parts of west Bengaluru, such as Rajarajeshwari Nagar with 37 mm and Nagarbhavi with 36 mm, received heavy rain. The downpour was accompanied by very strong winds in Electronics City and Ulsoor Lake areas, while hailstones were reported at Deepanjali Nagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.The city has been receiving these pre-monsoon showers since the beginning of April.

