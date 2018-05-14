ICSE results out, two girls from Bengaluru score 99 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results for ICSE class 10 and class 12 was announced on Monday. Two girls from Bishop Cotton Girls' School Bengaluru secured 99.00%. Sanyukta Giri and Era Gupta both are among the national toppers with 99.00% and in class 10 Neel Mury of Greenwood High Bengaluru secured 99.00 and one are among the all India third rankers.

In ICSE class XII results, the overall Pass percentage is 96.21% and girls fared better than boys. And southern region recorded highest passing percentage of 98.38 % followed by western (97.22 %), northern (95.97 %) and eastern regions (95.85 %).

However, in ICSE class Xth results the overall pass percentage is 98.51% and even here girls performed better than boys and Southern region recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.69 %.