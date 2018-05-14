Home Cities Bengaluru

Of catharsis and creativity

This theatrical performance triggered by the Kathua incident is a plea to spare children from violence

Published: 14th May 2018

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:Every day there’s news about India’s rape culture bombarding media platforms which are followed by public protests. The recent Kathua rape case created a wide-spread impact so much so that citizens are being vocal about their thoughts on various platforms.

Theatre director, Sahiba Singh is one among them. Inspired by the Kathua incident, Sahiba is premiering the play A Void Matter, this month. The theatrical performance will narrate stories on the atrocities against children. “After hearing many stories and doing some research about the violence against children on the news, I felt the need to write a script six months ago. But the Kathua case was my main trigger that motivated me into giving a complete structure to this piece,” says Sahiba, adding, “Being very fond of kids, I was emotional on the day the news came out. I felt that over protests, theatre would be a better way to express my grief.”

The contemporary dance theatrical performance inspired by real stories, will revolve around three main issues -- violence against children in Syria, sexual violence on children in India and malnutrition in Africa. The play includes 25 dancers and some added visual projections of children on the three issues, to give the play a realistic feel.

“One of the main questions I’m asking here is: “What kind of a world are we creating for them?” This is neither a protest, nor are we targeting any community. But this is a plea to leave kids out of our battles,” says Sahiba. The play will also give possible suggestions on better policies that can be implemented.

Navya Sah, a filmmaker who will be debuting as a dancer in this act, feels that the play has helped her to take up the role as a responsible citizen in spreading the message. “All this feels worthwhile. While acting, I don’t feel like Navya, I get into the skin of the character. I also understand my privilege of just speaking about it, over experiencing these situations,” she says.

Agrees Malvika Shankar, who will also be debuting as a dancer. “We are involved not just in the dancing bit. We get to give our perspective about the situation and its portrayal. It’s multi-disciplinary and I think it’s an integrated experience,” she says.

The play will premiere on May 26 in JSS auditorium,Jayanagar under the banner Meeraqi theatre.

