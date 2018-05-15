Bengaluru railway staff help couple recover mangalasutra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple who had left behind a bag containing a mangalasutra and gold earrings when alighting at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City) railway station on Monday morning got back their missing jewellery, thanks to alert action by railway staff. The duo had boarded the Talaguppa-Mysuru Express on Sunday night and travelled by the First AC coach. The train reached the City railway station at 4.20 am. A few minutes later, they realised they had left behind a bag containing these items.

Paramesh, who works as Operations Manager in a solar company, told The New Indian Express, “The value of the total gold which weighs 50 gm, is over `1.3 lakh. We were initially tense and thought we would not get them back. There are lot of emotions associated with the mangalasutra which made my wife, an employee at SBI, very upset.”

They contacted a railway staffer who directed them to the control room. “The operator Gopinath immediately alerted the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Paramanand on board the train,” the passenger narrated.

The TTE found the bag and informed the control room. “This gesture by the Railway staffers in helping us get our possessions really deserves appreciation. While their primary responsibility is running of trains, they went beyond the call of duty and relieved us of our agony,” the passenger said.

N S Sridharamurthy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division, handed over the bag to the passengers on Monday evening, informed an official release.