Ex-BBMP corporator attacked by gang, injured

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:07 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old former BBMP corporator (BJP) was attacked by a gang at Sajjan Rao Circle near VV Puram on Monday morning. The injured Vedhavyasa Bhat, a resident of Chikkamavalli, is recovering in a private hospital. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Two suspects have been detained for questioning.A police officer said, “The incident took place around 5.30 am. Bhat runs a newspaper agency and he was packing a bundle to be distributed to nearby shops.

His employees were also helping him when four men came on two bikes and suddenly attacked him with lethal weapons and fled the scene. The miscreants had covered their faces with helmets. They were shouting at Bhat while repeatedly hitting him on the face and body, asking him why he wants political status, police sources said.

His employees rushed to help him and also raised an alarm. The attackers escaped from the scene as they feared getting caught by the locals. Bhat was rushed to Victoria Hospital. Bhat had severe injuries on his face. He is said to be out of danger and was discharged in the evening.

“Bhat alleged that followers of Chickpet MLA R V Devaraj were behind the attack and police are investigating the case from all angles. Based on a tip-off, two suspects have been detained and interrogation is on. However, R V Devaraj has denied the allegations made by Bhat as he is not aware of the incident,” the officer added. 

