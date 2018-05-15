Karnataka polls: Parking restrictions for counting of votes in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City traffic police have prohibited parking of vehicles on Tuesday around Mount Carmel College, RC College, Maharani's College and SSMRV College — where counting of votes polled in the May 12 assembly election will take place. The restrictions will be in effect from 6 am to 4 pm.

Parking is prohibited on Palace Road, M V Jayaram Road, both sides of Race Course Road (from Chalukya Circle up to Khanija Bhavan), both sides of T Chowdaiah Road (from Old High Grounds Police Station Junction to Windsor Manor Junction), both sides of Seshadri Road (from Anand Rao Circle to K R Circle), 26th Main Road (from Vaishali Junction to Jayanagar General Hospital), 36th Cross Road to 27th Main Road Junction and 20th Main Road Junction, Jayanagar T Block, Jayanagar 36th Cross, Jayanagar 32nd Cross (East End to Jayanagar 18th Main), Jayanagar 39th Cross (East End to Jayanagar 18th Main), Jayanagar 18th Main Road, Jayanagar 27th and 28th Main (Jayanagar 46th cross to Thilaknagar Main Road) and East End Main Road.

Parking is allowed on Race Course Road (from Khanija Bhavan to Hotel Maurya Junction on one side), T Chowdaiah Road (from LRDE Junction to Raj Bhavan Junction towards musical fountain), Millers Road (from Chandrika Hotel to LRDE Junction on one side), one side of 8th Main Vasanthnagar, Freedom Park parking area, Central College Grounds, Mount Carmel College main parking area, Vikasa Soudha parking space, Carmel Convent School Ground and Mewa College Ground in Jayanagar T Block. Officials involved in the counting process can use the KSRTC Grounds to park their vehicles.

Counting centres at colleges:

List of counting centres in city colleges and assembly segments counted at the centres

RC COLLEGE

Nelmangala, Hosakote, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli

MAHARANI COLLEGE

Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Yeshwanthpur, Dasarahalli, Anekal, Bangalore South

SSMRV COLLEGE, Jayanagar ‘T’ Block

Basavanagudi, Bommanahalli, BTM Layout, Padmanabhanagar, Govindaraj Nagar, Vijayanagar

BMS LADIES COLLEGE, Basavanagudi

Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, Gandhinagar, Rajajinagar, Chamarajpet, Chickpet

MOUNT CARMEL COLLEGE

Mahalakshmi layout, Sarvagnanagar, Hebbal, KR Puram, CV Raman Nagar, Malleswaram, Pulakeshinagar

Many polling booths were not friendly for elderly, disabled, REVEALS Survey

Bengaluru:A survey conducted among voters at 51 stations has exposed the Election Commission’s tall claims of having ramps at all the 7,779 polling stations in the city. ASTHA Foundation, an NGO working for the differently-abled in the city, on polling day started a survey among voters to assess how accessible polling stations were. “Around 67% of those surveyed said the station was not accessible.

They had to check the presence of a ramp for persons with disability,” said Sunil Jain, a member of the NGO. Some of the polling booths that lacked wheelchairs included Baldwin’s Girls’ School, St Ann’s Public School, St Joseph’s English Primary and High School, Government Primary School at Junnasandra in Halanayakanahalli, among many others. “Even Braille dummy ballot papers weren’t provided in most of the places,” he added.