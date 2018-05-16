Congenital glaucoma is a difficult condition to treat

Dr Aditya Neog By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : I am having glaucoma in my right eye and recently underwent an operation in my left eye for cataract. I am using Iotim drop for controlling the pressure on my right eye. Is it dangerous if I don’t consider having another operation now?

Glaucoma is a chronic eye disease which is treated with medicines (in the form of eye drops), laser procedures or surgery depending on the type and the severity of the problem.

As for your query regarding operation for the eye, the timing and type of surgery will be advised by your treating ophthalmologist. Please continue the eye drops as prescribed by your doctor and have the follow up visits as advised.



Which of the following lens is best for glaucoma? 1.Phaco with indian foldable lens 2. Phaco with semi imported lens 3.Phaco with imported lens(none aspheric lens) 4. Phaco with imported lens (hydrophobic) or 5. Phaco with imported lens (blue filter aspheric) MICS.

Cataract is an eye condition in which the natural crystalline lens of the human eye looses it clarity; this results in blurred vision and is treated with cataract surgery. Cataract can also occur in persons who have Glaucoma.Among the different types of cataract surgical procedures, phacoemulsification (Phaco Surgery) surgery is a popular option.

Following cataract removal, an artificial Intraocular Lens (IOL) is implanted into the eye during the surgery. There are various types of IOLs available in the market, which have all been approved for clinical use. The type of IOL best suited for the eye will be decided by the surgeon in consultation with the patient.

My 10-year-old daughter has congenital glaucoma (Peter’s Anamoly). Operated once for glaucoma in both the eyes and twice for cornea transplantation in the left eye in her infancy period. She has very low vision, only perceptions. We finally concluded there no improvement can be achieved and she will have to be on medication for a lifetime. And she has been Combigan eye drops since birth but switched to Bidin T last month. I would like to know about the advanced and improved technology in the medical science in the diagnosis of congenital glaucoma.

Congenital glaucoma is a very difficult condition to treat; and Peter’s Anamoly is one of the most difficult. It has been a tough period for you and your daughter who has undergone numerous surgeries at such a young age.At present, your daughter will need periodic checkups to keep monitoring her eye pressure. She should continue the prescribed eye drops regularly. Also, it is very important to stimulate the vision which she has by using low vision aids.

I had a sports injury 10 years back in my left eye and had been tested for angle recession - traumatic glaucoma. IOP is 32-34. I started with medication to control the eye pressure last week. I would like to know what further treatment should be done to recover. Is there a permanent solution to this medical condition.

As you have already been started on medications, you have to follow up with your ophthalmologist to make sure that your eye pressure (IOP) has come to acceptable levels. If the IOP has reached acceptable levels, the doctor will advise periodic follow up. On the other hand, if the IOP is not under control, the medications may be changed or new medications may be added. This is a chronic eye condition which is controllable, not curable; therefore, it is very important to have periodic follow up with your doctor as advised.

The author is a consultant ophthalmologist, glaucoma and cataract specialist at Manipal Hospitals