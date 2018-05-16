Finger on the pulse  

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : After the release of their EP on May 2 this year, progressive metal band The Pulse Theory, comprising of Avishek (vocals), AD (guitars), Siddharth (bass), Arjun (keyboards) and Antariksh (drums), is all set to perform their first gig after its launch at Hard Rock café on May 17 at 8 pm. City Express speaks with Avishek (vocals) ahead of their performance. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you form the band?

The four of us were all a part of the same company and that is where we first met, in late 2013. It was our first job and we were all carrying forward a desire from our college days to start something musical. Avishek managed to connect with the others on an online forum, and without any prior acquaintance, we started jamming.

And something clicked instantly. Sid (the bassist) joined us in 2015 after a couple of lineup changes. Initially, we were into a mix of genres – soft rock and metal. However, the progressive rock space was what we all connect with. It’s our varied influences that help us create a blend of metal and melody. Our motto is simple: Keep going, come hail or storm. It’s mostly been hail and storm (laughs).

What’s your new EP about?

Our EP has four tracks, each with a different structure and narrative. The name and track ‘Meteors in ascent’ came about in the wake of two shocking demises last year, Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington. We were devastated by their loss. ‘Meteors in ascent’ touches upon the fragile issue of depression and suicide. It advocates rising above grief and pain that often pulls us down. As one line in the song goes, ‘be a memory or be a meteor in ascent’. Our other songs, Distorted Silence, is the story of a spirit in transcendence and the song Puppet Dance is about chasing dreams and not letting the shackles of the system pull you down.

What’s the Bengaluru music crowd like?

We have played 50+ gigs across venues in the city. The crowd here is quite and diverse discerning in terms of their musical choices. In the recent past, we have seen a shift from heavy music. But otherwise, the audience is receptive to a variety of genres.

How did you come up with the name – The Pulse Theory?

We always strive to seek that perfect melody and rhythm in our music. A person’s pulse is the quintessential example of undeterred, perfect rhythm. So, in essence, The Pulse Theory is all about attaining that perfection in every note/melody or beat we create.