Home Cities Bengaluru

One-legged pose can help you relieve tiredness

This translates into the one-legged downward-faced dog pose. This is a variation of Adho Mukha Svanasan- referred to as downward- faced dog, inverted V or parvat asan. 

Published: 16th May 2018 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : This translates into the one-legged downward-faced dog pose. This is a variation of Adho Mukha Svanasan- referred to as downward- faced dog, inverted V or parvat asan. 

STEPS
■ Starting from the box position on all fours with hands placed below the shoulder joint and knees below the hip joint, curl your toes and push the floor with your toes and push your pelvis off the floor. Push your tailbone towards the ceiling and allow your head to sink towards the floor- the crown of the head should be close to the floor or rest on the floor. 
■ Next move your face towards your knees while moving the shoulder blades towards each other. Your chin will be on your sternum (Jalandara bandha) and your gaze has to be at your knees or naval. Your heels should be on the floor, try to push them down for a calf stretch if they are elevated. This is the Adho Mukha Svan Asan Position. To improve the pose- pull your pelvic-floor muscles up towards the abdomen (Mula Bandha) and your belly button towards the spine (Uddiyan Bandha). 
■ Next lift one leg off the floor and point it straight up. Toes should also point away from you. Maintain the knee of the extended leg straight.
TIP: Move your face towards the leg on the floor. Hold the position and breathe normal for 5-10 breathing cycles. Slowly lower the leg and switch taking the other leg up. Sit back on your heels or go back to the box position and relax.

BENEFITS
■ Your back, gluteus maximus in the buttocks, hamstrings and your calves get a nice stretch. 
■ Anterior muscles of the body- the abdominals, quadriceps and anterior tibialis get contracted. 
■ The hamstring and buttock of the raised leg get a good contraction. 
■ The head gets a nice rush of blood and the heart below the spine feels restful too.
CONTRAINDICATIONS: As Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasan is a semi-inversion it should be avoided by those who suffer from hypertension.
Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society,
Bengaluru. (110 Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor)
Email: bodysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/bsytbangalore/

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

RR Nagar, Jayanagar will be hot seats for Congress and BJP

JDS_supporters_JDS_flag

‘Fake letter’ adds to political drama 

BJP_Supporters

BJP veteran VSomanna takes sweet political revenge in Govindraj Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls