‘Ponniyin Selvan is ten times more exciting than GOT’

Co-founder and CEO of Voonik, Sujayath Ali, says that he takes inspiration from Sherlock Holmes, and tries to think like him when he’s in tricky situations.

Published: 16th May 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Co-founder and CEO of Voonik, Sujayath Ali, says that he takes inspiration from Sherlock Holmes, and tries to think like him when he’s in tricky situations. Excerpts:

Your favourite book of all time and why? Could you quote a passage?
My all-time favourite book is Great by Choice. A quote from this book is there in our office wall and it summarises what this book is about. “Victory awaits him who has everything in order; luck people call it. Defeat is certain for him who has neglected to take the necessary precautions in time; this is called bad luck.”

Your favourite fictional character and why?
Sherlock Holmes. Whenever I am in tricky situations, I try to think like him to understand the motivations and the way forward. He helps develop critical thinking while designing consumer facing features.

Few lines you got from a book, which you would never forget?
These lines from The Hard thing about Hard things, “Every time you make the hard, correct decision, you become a bit more courageous, and every time you make the easy, wrong decision you become a bit more cowardly. If you are the CEO, these choices will lead to a courageous or cowardly company.”

What are the five top books released in 2017, according to you?
1. Principles: Life and Work
2. The Upstarts
3. The Man Behind the Wheel: How Onkar S. Kanwar Created a Global Giant
4. Karan Johar - Unsuitable Boy
5. Failing to Succeed: The Story of India’s First E-Commerce Company

One book you would want a first edition of and why?
Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki. This Tamil epic is ten times more exciting than Game of Thrones.

Which author would you like to have tea with and what would you talk about?
Michael Lewis. I would like to talk about how he sees bitcoins and blockchains.

One advice you would give to your favourite author, and one you would give to terrible writers.
Will ask Taleb to make the books more interesting for the layman so that his concepts can reach more people.

Which books would you take with you on a solo holiday?
Mostly Biographies

Your one guilty-pleasure read?
Chetan Bhagat

One fictional character you go to when you need a friend?
Katniss Everdeen

What is the one quality of a book you wish people would have?
Conveying honestly what you want to convey without worrying about reactions.

What is the one thing you cannot tolerate when you are reading?
Music

Your favourite reading nook?
Lazyboy in my balcony

Do you remember to keep bookmarks?
Yes, I always do.

