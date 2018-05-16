Home Cities Bengaluru

‘We feel at home in Bengaluru’

Even after several shows in the city, people do not get tired of our songs. That’s what keeps us going, says the band

Published: 16th May 2018

By Tania Thomas
Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s been ten years since Avial had staged its first live concert as a band in Delhi. The Indian alternative rock band continues to make waves even today. After going through slight transitions in the last few years, the band now comprises Tony John (singer), Rex Vijayan (guitarist), Mithun Puthanveetil (drummer) and Benjamin Isaac (bassist). Recollecting how they formed the band, Tony says, “Before Avial, we were part of different bands. Avial happened in 2003. But as part of the musician community, we knew each other much before that. And then we got together to form Avial.” 

Rex says, that their similar backgrounds is what got them connected. “Our connection was our main inspiration. We listen to similar kinds of music. And above everything, we find each other funny and interesting to hang around with.” Rex started listening to Rock music when he was ten-years-old. “It’s been rooted in me ever since. I also started listening to metal bands. I love all kinds of music, but I have special love for Rock and Metal. More than music, I feel it’s a lifestyle. I feel unrooted if I don’t listen to Rock at least once a day.”

Despite being a band that sings in a regional language, it has garnered mainstream success, and has even bagged seven Rolling Stone Jack Daniels Rock Awards. “I think it’s our sound and not the language that has made us this popular,” says Tony.Combining Malayalam lyrics with Rock music, Avial is known to be a pioneer in the Alternative Malayali Rock scene. The band has always had a good turnout in the city. “We’ve done hundreds of shows in Bengaluru, and the turnout has always bene great,” Tony adds. 

The band says they are overwhelmed by the warmth they receive from the Bengaluru crowd each time they perform here. Rex says, “I still don’t know how the audience in Bengaluru come and watch us with the same enthusiasm every time. They are the most music-loving people in India. They don’t get tired of listening to us. When we performed a few months ago, we performed the same songs, but they never get tired of us. We feel at home in Bengaluru.”

Avial goes live
Where:  Fandom’s at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala
When: May 18, 8 pm

