BJP veteran V Somanna takes sweet political revenge in Govindraj Nagar

Ashwini M Sripad

BENGALURU: It took almost ten years for 68-year-old senior leader V Somanna from BJP to take 'revenge' in the electoral battle against Priya Krishna who is exactly half his age (34 years). Somanna has won the assembly polls by 11,375 votes, which is almost double the margin with which he had lost in 2009. In 2009, Somanna had lost by 5,239 votes against debutant Priya Krishna. But this time, Somanna managed to secure 79,135 votes as against Priya Krishna who could get only 67,760 votes.

Along with Vijaynagar, Govindarajnagar assembly constituency was formed a few years ago from the erstwhile Binnypet assembly constituency. Spread across 10.5 square kms, Govindarjnagar assembly constituency has nine wards, most of them represented by BJP councillors, who consider Somanna their political guru.

After the defeat against Priya Krishna in 2009 by-election, Somanna did not win any elections. But Somanna always acted as a kingmaker and played an important role in putting BJP candidates in a winnable situation in BBMP and Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, Somanna had won four times since 1994, on a Janata Dal ticket, as an independent and twice on a Congress ticket. He had won with a Congress ticket in 2008 against BJP's R Ravindra by a huge margin of 24,362 votes. But the next year, he resigned and joined BJP.

In the by-election held in 2009, Somanna with a BJP ticket lost to Priya Krishna. Son of housing minister M Krishnappa, Priya krishna has not looked back since then.Govindarajnagar is predominantly inhabited by Vokkaligas, Kurubas, Lingayats and Muslims. Priya Krishna, who is from the Vokkaliga community, got a good share of votes from Vokkaliga, Kuruba and even Muslims. Some of the Vokkaligas, however, voted for A Nagendra Prasad of JD(S), who is also a Vokkaliga. While Vokkaliga votes got split, all Lingayat votes went to Somanna. At least seven BJP councillors from the constituency also worked for Somanna's victory.