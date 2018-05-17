Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP veteran VSomanna takes sweet political revenge in Govindraj Nagar

In 2009, Somanna had lost by 5,239 votes against debutant Priya Krishna.

Published: 17th May 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP_Supporters

A man wears a Modi mask and celebrates BJP win in Mangaluru. (EPS| Rajesh)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It took almost ten years for 68-year-old senior leader V Somanna from BJP to take 'revenge' in the electoral battle against Priya Krishna who is exactly half his age (34 years). Somanna has won the assembly polls by 11,375 votes, which is almost double the margin with which he had lost in 2009. In 2009, Somanna had lost by 5,239 votes against debutant Priya Krishna. But this time, Somanna managed to secure 79,135 votes as against Priya Krishna who could get only 67,760 votes.

Along with Vijaynagar, Govindarajnagar assembly constituency was formed a few years ago from the erstwhile Binnypet assembly constituency. Spread across 10.5 square kms, Govindarjnagar assembly constituency has nine wards, most of them represented by BJP councillors, who consider Somanna their political guru. 

After the defeat against Priya Krishna in 2009 by-election, Somanna did not win any elections. But Somanna always acted as a kingmaker and played an important role in putting BJP candidates in a winnable situation in BBMP and Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, Somanna had won four times since 1994, on a Janata Dal ticket, as an independent and twice on a Congress ticket. He had won with a Congress ticket in 2008 against BJP's R Ravindra by a huge margin of 24,362 votes. But the next year, he resigned and joined BJP.  

In the by-election held in 2009, Somanna with a BJP ticket lost to Priya Krishna. Son of housing minister M Krishnappa, Priya krishna has not looked back since then.Govindarajnagar is predominantly inhabited by Vokkaligas, Kurubas, Lingayats and Muslims. Priya Krishna, who is from the Vokkaliga community, got a good share of votes from Vokkaliga, Kuruba and even Muslims. Some of the Vokkaligas, however, voted for A Nagendra Prasad of JD(S), who is also a Vokkaliga. While Vokkaliga votes got split, all Lingayat votes went to Somanna. At least seven BJP councillors from the constituency also worked for Somanna's victory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
V Somanna Govindraj Nagar Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

RR Nagar, Jayanagar will be hot seats for Congress and BJP

JDS_supporters_JDS_flag

‘Fake letter’ adds to political drama 

JD (S) strategies to stop Zameer Ahmed Khan fall flat at Chamrajpet

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls