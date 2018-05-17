‘Fake letter’ adds to political drama 

Home Cities Bengaluru

The letter in question stated that the BJP is invited by the Governor to form the government.

It instructed police heads of all the districts to take appropriate steps to avert incidents of protest or violence by Congress and JDS workers in view of BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa taking oath as the Chief Minister. (EPS | Shriram)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A letter said to be issued by the state intelligence wing made rounds on various social media platforms on Wednesday.It instructed police heads of all the districts to take appropriate steps to avert incidents of protest or violence by Congress and JDS workers in view of BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa taking oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday.

DG & IGP Neelamani Raju, however, said that the letter was fake and an investigation was ordered into the matter.The letter in question stated that the BJP is invited by the Governor to form the government. In this background, leaders and workers of Congress and JD(S) would try to protest or lay siege to Vidhana Soudha, Raj Bhavan or the place where the swearing-in ceremony will be held. 

At the district and taluk centres, they would hold protests or resort to blocking roads. There is a possibility of protest or stone pelting on the houses of the winning candidates from BJP. Hence, information about such activities should be gathered and steps should be taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Karnataka polls fake letter

