Home Cities Bengaluru

Mayor, ex-mayor’s bid to enter Soudha halted

The plans of both the mayor and an ex-mayor to enter Vidhana Soudha could not materialise this assembly election. While mayor Sampath Raj lost to BJP’s S Raghu by 12,314 votes in C

Published: 17th May 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The plans of both the mayor and an ex-mayor to enter Vidhana Soudha could not materialise this assembly election. While mayor Sampath Raj lost to BJP’s S Raghu by 12,314 votes in C V Raman Nagar, MLA S Suresh Kumar of BJP defeated ex-mayor G Padmavathi by 9,453 votes in Rajajinagar. Padmavathi was leading in a few rounds but Suresh Kumar had the last laugh.

This election also did not prove lucky for two former deputy mayors.
Vasudeva Murthy, a former deputy mayor and former councillor from Shanthala Nagar, lost to N A Haris in Shantinagar. In 2013, he had contested on JD(S) ticket with the then mayor D Venkatesh Murthy from BJP also in the fray, but both tasted defeat at the hands of Haris.

In Chamarajpet, former deputy mayor M Lakshminarayana contested against Zameer Ahmed but could not get much votes. In Vijayanagar, former councillor H Ravindra was fielded against two-time MLA and minister M Krishnappa of Congress. Though Ravindra gave a tough fight to Krishnappa, he lost by about 2,000 votes.

In Chickpet, the only councillor from SDPI (Siddapura ward)—Mujahid Pasha contested the assembly election against Uday Garudachar and R V Devaraj of Congress. But he too failed to win. In 2013, Byrathi Basavaraj and Munirathna, who were BBMP councillors then, had won the assembly elections with huge margins.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

RR Nagar, Jayanagar will be hot seats for Congress and BJP

JDS_supporters_JDS_flag

‘Fake letter’ adds to political drama 

BJP_Supporters

BJP veteran VSomanna takes sweet political revenge in Govindraj Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls