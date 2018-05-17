Home Cities Bengaluru

People connect behind Somashekhar’s victory

Though Yeshwantpur assembly constituency was a bastion of BJP till 2008, but Congress’ S T Somashekar managed to get hold of it in 2013 assembly elections, although this time he was not

Published: 17th May 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By  Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though Yeshwantpur assembly constituency was a bastion of BJP till 2008, but Congress’ S T Somashekar managed to get hold of it in 2013 assembly elections, although this time he was not confident of winning.Somashekar was not in the lead till the 15th round and he did not even turn up at the counting centre, fearing losing this time.He reached the counting centre at Maharani College only after getting a message from his supporters informing him that he was leading.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, one of his supporters who was at the counting centre, said, “There were a total of 32 rounds of counting, and in the first 15 rounds, JD(S) was leading. Then, after 15 rounds, when the EVMs from Kengeri, Hemmigepura and Ramohalli booths opened, Somashekar’s vote started increasing and that’s when we called him.”

Somashekar received 1,15,273 votes and T N Javarayi Gowda of JD(S) got 1,04,562 votes, losing with a margin of 10,711. It was a tough fight with the BJP candidate Jaggesh’s candidature splitting the Congress votes. As Jaggesh is a Kannada cine actor, some voted for him and the final rally conducted at Kengeri by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, turned some of Congress votes towards BJP.However, one of the main reasons for Somashekar’s win is the works he has done in his constituency and the connect he has with the local voters. 

Even the Vokkaliga votes, which are the highest in the constituency, was a benefit for him. 
Although the JD(S) candidate Javarayi Gowda was a Vokkaliga, people chose to vote for Somashekar considering his simplicity and familiarity with the public of this constituency.Somashekar is popular among voters because he is easily approachable and accessible. According to the people from this constituency, he participates in any public function organised by the residents, listens to issues affecting them and tries to resolve them at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

RR Nagar, Jayanagar will be hot seats for Congress and BJP

JDS_supporters_JDS_flag

‘Fake letter’ adds to political drama 

BJP_Supporters

BJP veteran VSomanna takes sweet political revenge in Govindraj Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls