RR Nagar, Jayanagar will be hot seats for Congress and BJP

BENGALURU: Even as all the three parties are struggling to form the government with no party having a simple majority on its own, the parties are eyeing the two assembly constituencies which are yet to go to the polls — Rajarajeshwarinagar and Jayanagar. Winning these constituencies will make a huge difference to the parties which are struggling to increase their numbers to inch closer to the simple majority figure of 112.

In Bengaluru, out of 28 assembly constituencies, election has been held in 26 constituencies. Polling in RR Nagar assembly constituency was deferred by the Election Commission after thousands of voter ID cards were found in a private apartment. The election will take place on May 28. Polling in Jayanagar constituency was postponed after the death of BJP candidate B N Vijaya Kumar. Of the 222 seats polled, BJP has won 104, Congress 78, JD(S) 37 and others 2.

Winning more number of seats plays a pivotal role for the final outcome. Political parties, especially BJP and Congress, are eyeing the two remaining seats to increase their score. Speaking to The New Indian Express, P Sadashiva, BJP City Unit president said each seat counts for them. “We do not know the date of election for Jayanagar, but in RR Nagar, it will be same candidate. Right now, we are focusing on forming the government,’’ he said.

“Vijaya Kumar was a winnable candidate in Jayanagar against Soumya Reddy from Congress. She being a Congress leader and Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter, is considered a tough fight for the BJP. But with Vijaya Kumar, we could have won with more confidence. We are now looking for a candidate who has charm like Vijaya Kumar,’’ sources said.

On the other hand, Congress has done fair preparation at Jayanagar by fielding Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Soumya. Jayanagar was always a safe fort for Ramalinga Reddy. Only after he shifted to BTM Layout, Vijaya Kumar started winning in Jaynagar. “Ramalinga Reddy has no opponents in Jayanagar. Even the BJP councillors are in favour of Reddy. Any Congress candidate can face defeat against Vijaya Kumar; but by fielding Soumya was a clever move by Congress. Now it’s difficult for BJP to get this seat after Vijaya Kumar’s death,’’ C R Thimmegowda, resident of Jayanagar 3rd Block said.

BJP sources said two people are approaching them - former Mayor Nataraj and former councillor C K Ramamurthy who are from Jayanagar region. “They might be good candidates, but we want better candidates for MLA elections who can actually replace our late Vijaykumar,’’ sources said. There are rumours that Vijaykumar’s niece will also be counted. She is a new face and her name is not heard. “Woman candidate versus woman will be a direct fight,’’ sources said.

At RR Nagar, Congress’ Munirathna will be contesting against Muniraju Gowda of BJP and G H Ramachandra of JD(S). Election will take place on May 28. “Munirathna will win for sure. Ramachandra has chances, but Munirathna is expected to win with a big margin and this seat will also go to Congress. But BJP will leave nothing to chance in this seat and make all efforts to expose Munirathna’s image,’’ Suresh B, a resident of Pattanagere told Express.