Home Cities Bengaluru

When Krishnappa’s wait for celebrations got a little longer

When Housing Minister M Krishnappa was finally declared the winner and handed over the certificate by the Returning Officer at SSMRV College in Jayanagar, he was totally grim faced. On

Published: 17th May 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Housing Minister M Krishnappa was finally declared the winner and handed over the certificate by the Returning Officer at SSMRV College in Jayanagar, he was totally grim faced. One could have misunderstood him for actually losing the elections in Vijayanagar constituency on Tuesday. Neither were the veteran politicians supporters in a jubilant mood.

Krishnappa was the only winning candidate out of six constituencies who had to suffer a rollercoaster experience before being declared the winner. He literally won the race towards the fag end of the day by securing a victory margin of 2,775 votes over his rival, BJP candidate and former corporator H Ravindra.
Having won both previous elections by big margins, something similar was expected this time. He beat BJP’s V Somanna in 2013 by 32,642 votes and BJP’s Premila Nesargi in 2008 by 38,625 votes. Krishnappa, a Vokkaliga easily beat Lingayat leader Sommana last time. The BJP seemed to have learnt its lessons and fielded a Vokkaliga this time.

The day proved to be a tense affair for most of his supporters. When results of the counting first started and the initial figures started trickling out, the BJP candidate was ahead of him by 2,055 votes. An hour later, the gap was narrowed down and Ravindra was just 175 votes ahead of him. Meanwhile, his supporters kept on coming over to newspersons and repeatedly kept asking everyone around every few minutes if Krishnappa had gone ahead. However, his opponent’s lead only increased and the margin became 954 votes. Meanwhile, the boisterous celebrations and victory lap of Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s supporters and that of other four winning BJP candidates only enhanced the tension of the Krishnappa camp. 

Finally, a glimmer of hope arrived after the 13th round of counting and he was leading by 483 votes. The lead slowly increased and by the 16th round, Krishnappa was ahead by 1,443 votes. After two more rounds of counting, he had finally secured 73,353 votes and beat Ravindra by 2,775 votes.  It was only then that Krishnappa made his appearance at the centre. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

RR Nagar, Jayanagar will be hot seats for Congress and BJP

JDS_supporters_JDS_flag

‘Fake letter’ adds to political drama 

BJP_Supporters

BJP veteran VSomanna takes sweet political revenge in Govindraj Nagar

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls