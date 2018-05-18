Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru student bags second rank in NIFT test

While she has bagged the second place at the national level in overall category, she secured first place in the general merit category.

Published: 18th May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of NIFT (Facebook/NIFT)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru: Sirigowri Kambalimath, a Bengaluru-based student, has bagged the second rank in the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2018 test for which the results were out recently. Sirigowri is a student of Sri Kumaran’s Children’s Home. While she has bagged the second place at the national level in overall category, she secured first place in the general merit category.

Talking about her performance, Sirigowri said that she was expecting a rank within 200 and was excited over the top rank.

She said that she attended coaching institute to prepare and practice in certain creative classes. "I practised previous years' papers and also to manage the time," she said. Sirigowri wants to do a course in fashion communication at NIFT. She also said that she would like to get exposure into different branches of design. She is yet to choose between Mumbai and Delhi centre.

