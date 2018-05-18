Dear Voter, now that elections are over...

lHriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Dear Voter,

This is your local Ward Member. Now that the Elections are over, I must say it was nice to meet you. We are often criticised for turning up only during election time. But that’s far from the truth. As I bid you goodbye, please remember that I am always at your service.I am available round the clock on Twitter, and you can also get in touch by liking my Facebook page. If push comes to shove, just throw a stone at one of my many hoardings on the streets, and one of my boys will bring you straight to me. I believe in having a connection with my voters, you see.

As part of my extensive research, I was told that you were worried about a few issues.

The problem of water came to my knowledge. I am told you worry that Bengaluru will not have any water in five years. As you probably know, water does not grow on trees (which is why we have no qualms cutting them down!). I assume by looking at the state of our streets, you’d be able to guess that we are investing in water harvesting. Unlike regular water harvesting setups on buildings, we have let our drains flow. After all, the water will stay in our locality. What more could one want?

There is also the issue of traffic that seems to be giving Bengalureans sleepless nights. The issue of traffic is clearly an opposition conspiracy. It’s all in the mind. The paid media does not show you the other side of the story. All this traffic in Bengaluru, what does it prove? It proves that we have more vehicles than any other city in the country. But nobody wishes to focus on the positives - we live in an age of negativity.

Being stuck for hours in the traffic also teaches us patience and calmness. These are traits that help us in the long run. Instead of focusing on the short term benefits, our party goes for all-round, long-term, holistic development.

There is also the issue of deteriorating condition of air in the city. Now, this is also a blessing in disguise. It is a heaven-sent opportunity for Bengalureans to begin practising yoga and pranayam. As you might be aware, yoga and pranayam can be practised anywhere and at any time. We have designed the city such that you can practise pranayam in any corner of the city, at any point of the day.

Water pollution is another issue that paid media keeps drumming up. That voters are complaining about the status of rivers. In fact, we plan to turn the Bellandur Lake into an attraction. When it catches fire, it will resemble the fireworks display that we get to see in developed countries such as USA and Canada. In fact, I’d suggest we keep our worries away, and share a moment of thanksgiving for the buildings and engineers of the city who give it such a beautiful standard of living.

Thank you once again for casting your vote. It is heartening to see youngsters of the city coming out to vote of their own accord. This is very good for democracy – especially for political parties that can save up all the money spent on beers and biriyani.Thank you very much, and I’ll see you again in five years.

But please do not be disheartened! It’s not too long a gap. Time flies when one is having fun. And I most certainly am! Jai Hind.