‘One Nite Stand’ is their Best Kept Secret

BENGALURU : The journey of the Indian electro pop band Best Kept Secret began as a ‘one night stand’ at vocalist Behram Singaporia’s friend’s cocktail party in 2011 in Bengaluru. Behram met the other members – drummer Abhilash Ek, guitarist Hemanth Diwakaran, keyboardist Steve Rajan – at the party and decided to start jamming together under the name One Nite Stand.



“When we started performing internationally, we found that we had copyright issues with the band’s name. So we changed it to Best Kept Secret in August 2015 dabbling around the concept of a ‘one-night stand’ being better kept off as a secret,” says Behram, the vocalist and bassist of the band.The band has performed many cover songs of classic rock artists such as Queen, Bon Jovi and The Rolling stones. They have also released and performed nine of their original singles. After the great responses for two of their original tracks Can’t Let You Go (2016) and Moving on (2017), the band is now planning to release more singles soon.

The band has performed over 300 shows in 30 countries. The band is inspired by electro pop bands such as Coldplay and U2. Behram says that their music has elements of pop and rock music, but it’s heavy on lyrics as well.Previously a commercial pilot, Behram has temporarily put his flying career on hold to concentrate on the band. Growing up in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Behram used to wake up to his mother playing “loud English music” every morning.

Behram recalls the days when the band had to struggle to get gigs and shows. “There isn’t much exposure for musicians in the country because music is not considered as an alternative career option. It’s always seen as something that is secondary to academics. It’s something you do after you have completed your education. In Bollywood, it’s easier to come up as a musician. But any independent artiste has to struggle to be heard,” he says.But Behram feels that the music scene in Bengaluru is vibrant. “This place has a lot of rock music influences and it has artistes and bands who perform in many languages, for their own set of audience. We are excited to perform in our home turf,” he says.

The band will be performing on May 19 at HIGH Ultra lounge, Malleswaram.