Home Cities Bengaluru

‘One Nite Stand’ is their Best Kept Secret

The Bengaluru-based four-piece band’s favourite tracks to perform are their versions of Coldplay and Bruno Mars songs 

Published: 18th May 2018 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Mythili Bhat
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The journey of the Indian electro pop band Best Kept Secret began as a ‘one night stand’ at vocalist Behram Singaporia’s friend’s cocktail party in 2011 in Bengaluru. Behram met the other members – drummer Abhilash Ek, guitarist Hemanth Diwakaran, keyboardist Steve Rajan – at the party and decided to start jamming together under the name One Nite Stand.


“When we started performing internationally, we found that we had copyright issues with the band’s name. So we changed it to Best Kept Secret in August 2015 dabbling around the concept of a ‘one-night stand’ being better kept off as a secret,” says Behram, the vocalist and bassist of the band.The band has performed many cover songs of classic rock artists such as Queen, Bon Jovi and The Rolling stones. They have also released and performed nine of their original singles. After the great responses for two of their original tracks Can’t Let You Go (2016) and Moving on (2017), the band is now planning to release more singles soon.

The band has performed over  300 shows in 30 countries. The band is inspired by electro pop bands such as Coldplay and U2. Behram says that their music has elements of pop and rock music, but it’s heavy on lyrics as well.Previously a commercial pilot, Behram has temporarily put his flying career on hold to concentrate on the band. Growing up in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Behram used to wake up to his mother playing “loud English music” every morning.

Behram recalls the days when the band had to struggle to get gigs and shows. “There isn’t much exposure for musicians in the country because music is not considered as an alternative career option. It’s always seen as something that is secondary to academics. It’s something you do after you have completed your education. In Bollywood, it’s easier to come up as a musician. But any independent artiste has to struggle to be heard,” he says.But Behram feels that the music scene in Bengaluru is vibrant. “This place has a lot of rock music influences and it has artistes and bands who perform in many languages, for their own set of audience. We are excited to perform in our home turf,” he says.

The band will be performing on May 19 at HIGH Ultra lounge, Malleswaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Dear Voter, now that elections are over...

Does your love bring out the best or worst in you?

‘Independent films by Indian filmmakers rarely make it to big fests’
 

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018