Walk down memory lane with the Bombay Sandwich

Published: 18th May 2018 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:55 AM

By lPreeja Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A new menu has been launched by JW Marriot’s Bengaluru Baking Co (BBC) for Bengaluru foodies who are always open to experiment something new, fun and quirky foods. While BBC initially included only pastries, coffee and tea, the new menu curated by chef Anirudh Amin has a range of delicacies including salads, appetisers, sandwiches, burgers, teas, tea cocktails and coffees. Look out for the  20 different kinds of coffee beans on display.

At a special preview for City Express, we sampled some of their most popular dishes from each category in the menu. We started with the salads and decided to go in for their most sought after dish, the Orange Caprese Salad, which unlike the traditional original caprese salad, had oranges added to it and was topped with a dressing of basil, honey and black salt – giving a twist to the flavour.

Another dish we tried was the BBC BLT which is equivalent to having a meal. It includes bacon, poached egg and ranch dressing. The salad is served with the poached egg placed on top. The egg yolk neutralises the saltiness of the bacon and brings a good balance of flavours. It maybe a bit salty, but it could be a good option for those who crave salty dishes.

The next dish we tried was the Prawn PO Boy, which is one of their signature dishes. This consisted of a baguette filled with cajun-spiced fried prawns and fried chicken coated with remoulade, served with coleslaw. The sandwich, although  crunchy and  chewy was good on the tastebuds. The Bombay Sandwich was a walk down memory lane. It brought back memories of school, college and street sandwiches in Mumbai. It was prepared to perfection – mashed potatoes spiced with ginger, turmeric and mint chutney and paired with onion, cucumber, tomato. It was topped with cheese.

The renowned American Sloppy Joe Burger also happens to be one of the most ordered dishes at the BBC. We can promise you that within the first bite, your tastebuds will love the combo of shredded pork tenderloins braised in barbeque sauce. The caramelised taste was the highlight of the dish. This was one incredibly tasty burger that vows to keep you full throughout the day.The appetiser, Frito Misto was a combination of fried shrimp, squid and silverfish. The dish was chewy and crunchy but had a strong foul smell of seafood which turned our excitement levels down. Among the Kathi rolls, we tried the Pepper Chicken Tikka. Although it is usually served with Mughlai paratha, you can opt for the healthier wheat variants. 

We ended our fiesta with some cool and refreshing Chikmagalur Cold Coffee which had a coffee cube set in such a way that it does not melt for a tleast 15 minutes. We were quite impressed with the concept especially since many cafes and restaurants that use ice in cold coffee or iced tea,  melt away too soon, thereby diluting the flavour of the coffee. No complaints, here.  

Cost for two people: `1,000 to 1,500

