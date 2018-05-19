Home Cities Bengaluru

More showers in store for Karnataka, thundershowers expected in Bengaluru till May 22

While 53 mm is the normal rainfall for the period between May 1 and 18, Bengaluru has received 83 mm during the period.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Two young women take cover under an umbrella from the drizzle in Bengaluru | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scattered to isolated showers have been forecast for parts of Karnataka during the course of the next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). For Bengaluru, thundershowers, especially during the evening or night, has been forecast till May 22. The showers are expected to bring down the maximum temperature while increasing humidity levels.

IMD forecasts indicate that rainfall is expected in almost all regions of the state. However, South Interior Karnataka (which includes Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru, Ballari, Chikmagaluru, Chitradurga, Kodagu, Hassan, Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts) is expected to receive spells of fairly widespread rainfall from Saturday. Scattered to isolated rainfall is forecast for North Interior Karnataka (which includes Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Raichur districts). 

S S M Gavaskar, scientist at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, told The New Indian Express that rainfall witnessed in the region was due to “wind discontinuity”. Rainfall might continue for a few days in the region, he added.Due to showers over the past few days, maximum temperature recorded in Bengaluru was 30.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. Due to favourable weather conditions, the temperature has remained below the normal maximum for the period by a degree or two since May 12. Last week, rainfall occured mainly during evening hours.

B’luru got more pre-monsoon showers this year
During the pre-monsoon season this year, Bengaluru received more than the average rainfall. While 53 mm is the normal rainfall for the period between May 1 and 18, it has received 83 mm during the period. In coastal and Malnad regions, the rainfall  has been almost two times the average.

