Six-car Metro coach’s maiden run likely in June first week 

Passenger carrying capacity to double to 1,950 passengers; crucial tests to ensure passenger as well as train safety currently under way.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro’s first six-car coach is on track to begin its maiden run in the City by the first week of June as planned. This is subject to the coaches clearing the crucial test they are being subjected to presently.Speaking to The New Indian Express on the progress of the coach supplied by BEML, Banglaore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Managing Director Mahendra Jain said, “The crucial Electro Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) tests are now on. The French group Alstom is carrying them out for us.” The EMC tests are crucial to ensure passenger safety as well as train safety. 

The concern might take five to six days to complete them. “It will take them another 4 to 5 days to submit a report to us. We will send them to the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety for certification.”
As soon as the CMRS makes an assessment and gives us a clearance, the six-car coach can be run, he added. Pressed for a start date, the MD said, “If the tests conclude positively and we get the clearance, it is possible to begin the first six-car run in the first week of June.”

“Tests are being carried out both at Baiyappanahalli depot and along the Metro network.”
Specifying details about the EMC, another official said,”It basically assesses the impact that electromagnetic waves spread by a running train will have on passengers. Similarly, the countless parts that constitute a train could also suffer damages due to the magnetic waves and this aspect needs to be taken care of,” he said. Passengers fitted with pacemakers are vulnerable and so great care needs to be taken to ensure they are not impacted in any way,” the official added.  

International observers will also assess it, he added. 
The CMRS had already conducted one round of preliminary inspection of the  6-car Metro coach on April 1 between Sir M Visveswaraya Metro station and Baiyappanahalli Metro stations. Asked about when the remaining 147 coaches will be provided by BEML, the MD said, “The first set needs to be run successfully. This would set a template and they can fashion the remainder based on it.” BEML has promised to supply all coaches by June 2019. The maximum passenger carrying capacity would almost double to 1,950 when the six-car coach gets operational. 

