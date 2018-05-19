Home Cities Bengaluru

Teenager slips from Kaggalipura waterfall, injured

The injured boy has been identified as Nawaz Ahmed, a resident of BTM Layout and a student of Class X at a private school in JP Nagar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old boy sustained severe head injuries after he slipped from 30 feet height while climbing a waterfall in Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road. The incident occurred on Thursday when he had come on an outing along with a friend.A senior police officer said the injured boy has been identified as Nawaz Ahmed, a resident of BTM Layout and a student of Class X at a private school in JP Nagar.

Around afternoon, Nawaz along with his friend Ranganath had gone to TK Falls where they were enjoying after having lunch. Nawaz who decided to indulge in some adventure tried to jump the stone boulders at the waterfall and slipped. They were not carrying any safety kit, the locals told police. He fell down from 30 feet height and his head hit a rock as he fell.

Meanwhile, Ranganath was recording Nawaz's movements on his mobile phone. After Nawaz slipped and fell, he alerted the locals for help.Nawaz was rushed to a nearby private hospital where it was found that apart from his head injuries, he had also sustained a fracture in his leg. He is currently recovering but unable to give a statement.

Nawaz had left the house without informing his parents and the duo had gone on a bike for adventure. Ranganath, who recorded the incident, shared the videos with the police and Kaggalipura police are further investigating the case. Nawaz's father is a small-scale businessman and is in shock.

