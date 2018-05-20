Real to reel: Chetan as Revolutionist  for Ranam

lA Sharadhaa By

Chetan Kumar, apart from acting, is a social worker, political activist and intellectual, who is focused on the tenets of Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar. So when a similar role came his way, the actor had no second thoughts about taking it up.For his upcoming film, Ranam, the actor is styling himself as revolutionary freedom fighter Che Guevara, who was an Argentine Marxist revolutionary, and it gets even more interesting

The first schedule of the film took place in Kanakapura and Bengaluru. The film directed by V Samudra, a well-known director in Tollywood, has completed the first schedule. We caught up with Chetan, who is particularly excited about this role, which he says is something close to his heart. In fact, he took to social media and shared a picture of himself with his make up artist - Purushotham Tejas, and revealed his look from the film. The post read: “Essaying a role very close to my heart in an upcoming venture. Here are a couple pics with makeup chief/workers’s rights champion Purshotham Tejas. Stay tuned for more details :) Ahimsa (sic).

The film, titled Ranam, will be made in Kannada and Telugu, and is produced by Kanakapura Srinivas. He has previously produced films such as Topiwala, Dana Kayonu and Bharjari, among others. While Chetan plays the lead in the Kannada version, the makers are currently looking for an equally good artiste in Telugu and that they are on the verge of finalising the hero.

V Samudra

“I have an interesting character to play, it’s that of a freedom fighter, a person who fights against injustice, especially the struggles of farmers. The water rights will also be one of points of focus. The hero gets to the grass roots, and mobilises thousands of farmers across state to provide benefits, something that the government hasn’t been able to,” he says, adding, “The role is one that I completely associate with.”

He is also thrilled with the dialogues in the film especially since this is the first time that he has lengthy lines to deliver. “Everything seems to connect with me. It’s like the role was made for me. There is lot of similarity between my off-screen work and my on-screen role,” he says , pointing to the farmers’ issues or the Mahadayi issue of water problems.

The filmmakers have ensured to give him a look that makes him look ‘strong’ while also including earthy colours to match the nature of the role. “I have a beard and long hair which is tied up. My looks matches have been done on the lines of revolutionary freedom fighter, Che Guevara. But the content is very Indianised and my character is intelligent and passionate. The best part is when you get to play yourself on screen,” he says.The second schedule of the film is planned from June 20. Ranam has music composed by

Gurukiran for the Kannada version and cinematography by Niranjanan Babu.

Director’s profile

V Samudra, a well-known director in Tollywood, has worked in 14 films before venturing into his first Kannada film. Having started his directorial career with Simharasi, Samudra has helmed films like Mahanandi, Vijayadasami, Evadaithe Nakenti, Adhineta, Mallepuvvu, Panchakshari, Chandee. “My current project will be done in two languages. I have shortlisted three prominent artistes for Tollywood, and will finalise soon on one,” he says.