Speeding water tanker claims life of techie in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A speeding water tanker claimed the life of a 27-year-old software engineer on Varthur main road in Whitefield on Friday night. The techie was killed on the spot when the tanker rammed into his bike. The tanker driver is suspected to have been driving in a reckless manner.

The deceased is Prasad Kumar Rane, a native of Dandeli. He was working in a private firm and was residing at Siddapura in a rented house along with friends. He was returning home on his Royal Enfield bike when the accident occurred.

According to police, around 9.30pm, the water tanker, which was behind Rane, tried to overtake his bike at a high speed and hit the two-wheeler before running over him. The tanker driver, scared of being trashed by the public, fled the spot immediately, leaving the vehicle behind.

The Whitefield traffic police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. The driver is still at large. "We are in the process of examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation and have gathered information about the driver. Rane's elder brother has filed a case and a hunt is on to nab the driver," a police officer said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem formalities were completed.

Water tankers notorious for rash driving

Friday's accident that claimed Rane's life is not an isolated case in Whitefield, an area which is heavily dependent on water tankers. According to Whitefield residents, the tanker drivers of the area are known for rash driving and minor accidents occur almost on a daily basis here. "Not only do they drive very fast, most of them are threatening in their behaviour as well. No one can argue with them if they do not want to be beaten up. Unfortunately, the traffic police have allowed these drivers to thrive," said Arpita Kayal, a resident of Brookefield.

Speed Demons

August 8, 2017

A 37-year-old woman pillion rider died when a speeding water tanker rammed into her two-wheeler. The incident occurred at Nagodahalli, Channasandra, in Whitefield. Kavitha was a resident of Nagondahalli. At 8 pm, she was riding with her brother Kumar on a two-wheeler when the tanker knocked them down. The duo fell on the road. Kavitha sustained head injuries and was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed. Ramu, driver of the water tanker, was arrested by Whitefield traffic police.

September 24, 2016

A 23-year-old man was killed on the spot after a water tanker rammed his bike near Spectra Palm Meadows apartment in Whitefield. Manjunath V was heading towards Siddapura from Nallurahalli around 8.40am when a water tanker rammed his bike. Passersby rushed him to Vydehi Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The water tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

December 10, 2015

Two neighbours who were on a motorcycle near Graphite India factory in Whitefield died after their vehicle was hit from behind by a water tanker. Both of them sustained injuries and died before they were taken to the hospital. The deceased were natives of Yadgir district and neighbours staying in Cauvery Nagar. The tanker driver fled the spot.