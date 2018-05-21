As pre-monsoon showers lash city, Bengaluru dreads rain woes 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With pre-monsoon showers lashing the city on an almost every day basis for the past week, residents are dreading the oncoming monsoon and the host of problems that it will bring. This year has already seen excess rainfall in the first five months with May seeing 44 mm of rainfall between 14th and 18th which is more than its monthly average of 18.5mm.

“Power cuts increase dramatically during monsoon and this year if there is more rainfall, we will have no choice but to spend entire nights in darkness. Our area has already witnessed several power cuts due to fallen trees and damaged lines this month and the situation will not improve till monsoon ends,” said Shankar Rao, a resident of Kengeri.

For others, the daily office commute is the problem. “I usually commute by taxis but every time it rains, it becomes impossible to find a taxi or an autorickshaw for travelling. I am dreading having to commute during the rains this year,” said Romita Mukherjee, a resident of Indiranagar.

With the issue of potholes and flooding in low-lying areas already appearing in several parts of Bengaluru, the arrival of monsoon is likely to make the situation even worse. The BBMP is working hard to clear storm-water drains from encroachments but it seems like it is a battle the civic agency is likely to lose. With drains reduced to almost half capacity, even officials are dreading the arrival of monsoon.

(With inputs from Madhespriya K, Neetimoni Gogoi and Pragya Dwivedi)