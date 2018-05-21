Bengaluru: Get live updates on redone traffic police website

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters will now be able to check about traffic jams and accident blackspots across the city from the website of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) as the department has commissioned a revamp of the site to make it more mobile phone friendly. The last complete overhaul of the website was undertaken 15 years ago, in 2003, officials said.

The new website, a beta version of which is available on the current site, will have several new features, besides being mobile phone friendly. Users will be able to view BTP’s Twitter feed and Facebook page as well as videos that they upload on YouTube. Perhaps the most useful feature is the integration with Google maps to provide information on live traffic, signals and traffic blackspots where serious accidents occur. Some of this information is already available on the website with more inputs to be added in the coming days before the new site goes live.

“We wanted to overhaul the entire infrastructure as the last time this was done was in 2003. This includes back-end servers and other technology, besides the look and feel of the website. Mobile phone users are increasing, and newer technologies are available. We wanted the BTP website to be easily accessible to all users. Information is being updated constantly and more features will be added in the coming days,” said R Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

Traffic alerts and news related to the city’s traffic woes and developments will also be shared on the website. Information on local traffic committees, which will comprise engineers, shopkeepers as well as traffic police officers, will also be shared on the new site.