Bengaluru: Man kills paramour’s daughter, ends life by coming under train

A 25-year-old driver of a garbage truck stabbed a 21-year-old newly married woman to death in Byappanahalli and committed suicide by coming under a moving train.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old driver of a garbage truck stabbed a 21-year-old newly married woman to death in Byappanahalli and committed suicide by coming under a moving train near Frazer Town on Sunday. The woman, identified as Roshi, was a resident of KHB Colony in Byappanahalli, and the driver Raju was a resident of Frazer Town.  

According to Byappanahalli police, Raju had an affair with Roshi’s mother Mary, a housekeeper, for several years. It is said that he would also involve himself in taking decisions concerning Roshi.

A police officer said preliminary investigation revealed that Roshi had eloped with her boyfriend Appu alias Pappu, a daily-wage worker who she had met while working at a catering house, and got married to him three days back. “Raju was upset with this. Late on Saturday night, he called Roshi out of her house to talk about her marriage when an argument broke out between them and, in a fit of rage, he stabbed her repeatedly,” the officer added. 

“However, he rushed her to a hospital nearby where she succumbed on Sunday afternoon. When Raju learnt about this, he immediately went to PK Colony near his house and ended his life by getting under a moving train. Residents alerted the Frazer Town police who, in turn, informed the Byappanahalli police. Mary’s statement has been recorded. The autopsy is yet to be conducted. Raju was married, but was not staying with his wife,” the officer said.

