Bengaluru: Narrow escape for eight as lift gives way

Five shoppers at a fashion store were severely injured and three staffers sustained minor injuries when a lift they were in collapsed on Sunday. 

Published: 21st May 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five shoppers at a fashion store were severely injured and three staffers sustained minor injuries when a lift they were in collapsed on Sunday. The incident took place around 6.30pm in Unlimited Fashion, a division of Arvind Ltd, on Kammanahalli Main Road. Police said the customers were descending in the elevator from the second floor when the lift crashed to the ground. The store is in a three-storeyed building. Other customers and staffers managed to rescue the injured and rushed them to private hospitals. All five customers suffered multiple fractures. 

The customers have been identified as Umesh, Sheetal, Sachin, Nagaraj and Chetan. The exact reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained. A senior officer from Banaswadi police station said the fire and emergency services were not informed about the accident.

“The store customers and staffers managed to extract the injured by themselves. Police officers rushed to the spot when they were alerted about the incident. A case of negligence has been filed against the store manager and we are also looking into the role of the company that was maintaining the elevator.” Police said Innovative Elevators, a city-based company, was responsible for the lift’s upkeep.

Kammanahalli

