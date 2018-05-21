Home Cities Bengaluru

City all set to get its bicycle mayor today

After Guwahati and Baroda, Bengaluru is set to get its Bicycle Mayor today, the announcement for which will be made at 6 pm by Evangelical Social Action Forum (ESAF), an NGO. 

Published: 21st May 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Guwahati and Baroda, Bengaluru is set to get its Bicycle Mayor today, the announcement for which will be made at 6 pm by Evangelical Social Action Forum (ESAF), an NGO. 
The Bicycle Mayor will actively promote cycling as a means to replace motorised transport. He will be the public face for cycling initiatives and will attend events and promote cycling initiatives. The Mayor will hold the post for two years.

ESAF is an NGO, which is one of the core organising members of Bengaluru Coalition for Open Streets. It is supported by ByCS (formerly Cycle Space), a Dutch organisation based in Amsterdam, working towards the ambitious goal, where 50% of all city trips would be on bicycles by 2030. Presently, mayors have been chosen for Sydney, Amsterdam and Sao Paulo. 

The elected mayor will get a chance to work with the state government, ByCS and the Dutch embassy in India. Sathya Sankaran, one of the six finalists for the Bicycle Mayor. He said he would like to bring in a non-motorised transport policy if chosen as Bicycle Mayor. Prabhakar Rao CM, founder of a group called Go Green Initiators, 15-year-old Maharshi Sanket, Anil Prabhakar who wants to facilitate the transportation of cycles on metro and public transport, Murali Karthik, a social worker, and HR Murali, founder of Namma Nimma Cycle Foundation are other finalists in the race to become Bicycle Mayor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Food safety body launches workplace initiative for safe, nutritious food 

City dreads rain woes 

Math proves a challenge for 2018 JEE students

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding