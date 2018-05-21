Home Cities Bengaluru

Determined to stall BJP,  Rahul Gandhi went for the kill  

Losing state after state including the north-eastern states in the country, Congress has broken the spell and stopped BJP from taking over the reins of power in Karnataka. Though a section of

Published: 21st May 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Losing state after state including the north-eastern states in the country, Congress has broken the spell and stopped BJP from taking over the reins of power in Karnataka. Though a section of the party leadership attributes it to the foresight and swift action of the party supremo Sonia Gandhi, those who were involved in the thick of action during the last few days state that the credit should go for AICC President Rahul Gandhi.

The party was determined and desperate to arrest the march of BJP and was in no mood to lose Karnataka at any cost. Rahul Gandhi swung into action even before the poll results in the state were announced and “he deserves all the praise for our success today in Karnataka to keep BJP out of power,” said DK Shivakumar speaking to Express on the political coupe the party pulled off with co-operation from JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.

“Congress would have paid a heavy price in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls if BJP had succeeded in ousting us from power. The failure of BJP to come to power by dubious means has raised the confidence among our rank and file as it sends a message that Modi and Amit Shah could be humbled if we fight unitedly,” said a senior Congress leader who was part of the exercise that cobbled up the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

Rahul’s team had opened effective communication by sending senior AICC leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to Bengaluru to firm up the  tie-up with JD(S) even before BJP could come to terms with the fact that it has fallen short of the magic number 111, sources in Congress  said.

“The swift move from Congress was imperative to woo regional parties to take on Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The Congress had no other alternative but to bow before JD(S) as any delay would have driven JD(S) into BJP fold. That would have dealt one more blow to Congress’ efforts to string-up a wider coalition with regional parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The tie-up in Karnataka would act as a trigger to draw more regional parties towards Congress,” said political analyst Harish Ramaswamy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Food safety body launches workplace initiative for safe, nutritious food 

City dreads rain woes 

Math proves a challenge for 2018 JEE students

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding