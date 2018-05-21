Home Cities Bengaluru

Get live updates on redone traffic police website

New mobile phone-friendly site will help commuters check traffic jams and accident blackspots across the city

Published: 21st May 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jam seen near HMT Bhavan on Ballari Road | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Commuters will now be able to check about traffic jams and accident blackspots across the city from the website of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) as the department has commissioned a revamp of the site to make it more mobile phone friendly. The last complete overhaul of the website was undertaken 15 years ago, in 2003, officials said. 

The new website, a beta version of which is available on the current site, will have several new features, besides being mobile phone friendly. Users will be able to view BTP’s Twitter feed and Facebook page as well as videos that they upload on YouTube. Perhaps the most useful feature is the integration with Google maps to provide information on live traffic, signals and traffic blackspots where serious accidents occur. Some of this information is already available on the website with more inputs to be added in the coming days before the new site goes live. 

“We wanted to overhaul the entire infrastructure as the last time this was done was in 2003. This includes back-end servers and other technology, besides the look and feel of the website. Mobile phone users are increasing, and newer technologies are available. We wanted the BTP website to be easily accessible to all users. Information is being updated constantly and more features will be added in the coming days,” said R Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic. 

Traffic alerts and news related to the city’s traffic woes and developments will also be shared on the website. Information on local traffic committees, which will comprise engineers, shopkeepers as well as traffic police officers, will also be shared on the new site. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Food safety body launches workplace initiative for safe, nutritious food 

City dreads rain woes 

Math proves a challenge for 2018 JEE students

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding