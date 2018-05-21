Learn to tell stories through films and get a ‘break’

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU : If you are looking to pursue your career in professional videography and are waiting for the big break, here’s a chance. Join a free two-day open workshop any day, any time to learn from the experiences of Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs Nikhil Mehta and Fahad Janvekar. At the session, you can produce your work and if shortlisted, you will be offered a position in their company NJM Productions.

The focus of the workshop is to provide a platform to youngsters to learn and also get their big break in professional videography. These two founders hope to reach out to more aspiring videographers and story-tellers in the city.

Nikhil and Fahad were part of the corporate industry before they decided to devote their time entirely to film making. “I met Fahad two years before the company started and found out that we share the same passion for film making. Fahad was into literature and scriptwriting while I set the frame for the script,” says Nikhil.“We realised the importance of telling stories through our films. Whether it is a corporate showreel, a product demonstration or an event video, it needs to be communicated using a story,” he adds. Their work got noticed when they got a chance to document the journey of a poker player participating in the poker championship in Goa in 2014. Following that, they started receiving paid projects from other clients and it led to the establishment of their company in 2016.

“It was a challenge as we had to manage with two not-so-high-end cameras unlike other professional videographers. We were focused on finding a story rather than purchasing high-end equipments,” says Nikhil, who has now produced 140 films across India. The duo got their big break when they got to tour with Liverpool FC after being noticed for their regularity in covering the team in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jakarta. Recently, they shot with Steven Gerrard, during his last few days as a coach of Liverpool FC, in Dubai.

One of their films on the official Liverpool chart that was posted on Facebook got over 540k views.

The trademark slogan of the company reads: ‘You Narrate. We Create.’ The company has been flooded with work, handling over 15 clients a week. Apart from creating films, they have also found a niche in the wedding videography space in and around Bengaluru, where they get families along with the bride and groom to lipdub to some popular numbers.

Their first ever Lip-Dub video garnered over 7,000 views within two days of its release on Facebook. For these concept videos, they also hire a choreographer on the wedding day to get the families grooving to the music.Another major work done by them in collaboration with Namma Bengaluru about the Bellandur lake issue is set to release online soon.