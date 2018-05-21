Home Cities Bengaluru

Math proves a challenge for 2018 JEE students

Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), conducted across the nation on Sunday, were a pleased lot.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), conducted across the nation on Sunday, were a pleased lot.
As many as 1,65 lakh candidates from across the country took the exam, and, according to many of them, the mock test introduced by IIT-Kanpur a few months before the exam helped them a lot.

This year, JEE (Advanced) was completely Computer Based Testing (CBT). And, for the first time, candidates who qualified for JEE (Main) also got a chance to take up the mock test.However, many students found Paper 2 tougher than Paper 1. The Maths section was a challenge. “The questions in Maths required lengthy calculations and simplifications,” said Tanvi, a BASE student.

“Paper 1 was of the same standard as the previous year, but it was easier than the mock tests I had taken at Deeksha. Paper 2 was a bit tricky. It was tougher than the previous year. Maths and Chemistry were a bit tough. But Physics was easier than the previous year. I think Paper 2 was tougher than Paper 1 overall,” said Neel Balar of Deeksha Centre for Learning PU College and who secured All India Rank (259) in JEE Main. 

Technical glitches were reported from some centres in the city. Students in Ion Digital Zone Peenya Centre had to deal with several other inconveniences due to frequent power cuts and network problems. 
As the first paper got delayed due to technical issues, the second paper was postponed to 4 pm at some centres.  

