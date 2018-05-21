Home Cities Bengaluru

New govt to take call on transfers effected by BSY

Orders kept on hold to avoid officers being shuffled again when new govt takes over

Published: 21st May 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa assumed charge as the Chief Minister on Thursday, he had ordered for the transfer of five IPS officers. Only two officers were posted to the state intelligence, while two other officers haven’t yet taken charge of their new posts, as they have not received the movement order. Meanwhile, the state government kept the transfer order of the fifth officer — Chikkamagaluru SP, K Annamalai — who was posted to Ramanagara, in abeyance. It is learnt that the orders will be kept on hold till the next government starts functioning.

On Thursday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amar Kumar Pandey and DIG Sandeep Patil were transferred to the state intelligence wing. Both the officers took charge on the same day. Besides these two officers, SP of the Chikkamagaluru district, K Annamalai, was posted to Ramanagara, while Bidar SP D Devaraja and Anti Corruption Bureau SP S Girish were transferred as DCP, Central division, Bengaluru and DCP, North East division, Bengaluru respectively.

The three officers are yet to receive movement order, which has to be issued by the DG’s office. It is learnt that Annamalai had handed over the charge of Chikkamagaluru to some other officer and had also arrived in Ramanagara to take charge. As he did not get the movement order even after waiting for a day, he is said to have returned to Chikkamagaluru. On Sunday evening, however, his transfer order was kept in abeyance.

Sources in the Home department said that the transfers were kept on hold temporarily. “The Congress-JD(S) coalition government is set to come to power by the end of this week. We are waiting for them to start functioning, as we do not want officers to take charge in their new postings and get transferred again in a few days after the new government comes. Revoking transfer orders or issuing movement orders will be done only after the new government takes charge,” an official said.

One of the three officers, who was transferred, said, “We have not received the movement order from the DG office. Thus, we have not taken charge in the new posting. But we think it all depends on the new government”.However, officers confirmed that the transfer orders were not yet cancelled and it’s just a matter time to decide over cancelling it or issuing movement order to transferred officers.

