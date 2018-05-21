Home Cities Bengaluru

Unable to trace missing son, ASI commits suicide in Bengaluru's Adugodi

Upset over not finding his missing son, a 58-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector, attached to the central division of the City Armed Reserve, hanged himself in the police quarters in Adugodi o

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over not finding his missing son, a 58-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector, attached to the central division of the City Armed Reserve, hanged himself in the police quarters in Adugodi on Saturday night. He left a suicide note where he mentioned the reason that led him to take this extreme step.
The deceased has been identified as Dayanand Sagar, a resident of Adugodi. He had been deployed for security in Vidhana Soudha since a week.

A police officer said that the incident took place late at night. Dayanand, after returning from duty, had changed out of his uniform. After a while, he left the house without having dinner as his family was asleep. In the early hours on Sunday, the family went in search of him and found his body hanging near the chambers of a senior police officer. The body was shifted to Victoria hospital for postmortem and the family’s statement was also recorded.

Investigations revealed that Dayanand’s younger son Ganesh Sagar (29) went missing in February. Ganesh had lost a lot of money in business. Dayanand had a verbal duel with Ganesh over losing money. Upset over this, Ganesh had left the house without informing his family. After a few days, Dayanand had filed a missing person’s complaint with Vijaynagar police but Ganesh could not be traced. Depressed over this, Dayanand ended his life. Adugodi police are investigating based on a complaint by Dayanand’s older son Kiran Sagar.

