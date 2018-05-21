Youth stabbed to death by three friends

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old mechanic was stabbed to death by three of his friends in Adugodi on Saturday evening. Police nabbed two of the assailants soon after the incident. They suspect a financial dispute to be the motive behind the murder. The deceased Javed Ahmed was a resident of LR Nagar. He used to work in an automobile garage. The arrested are Ajit (21) and Rahul (24), residents of Adugodi, both daily-wage workers.

A senior police officer said Javed was returning home after offering prayers. On the way, three of his friends, who came on a two-wheeler, attempted to coerce him to come along with them. When he refused repeatedly, a quarrel broke out between them, and in the melee, they attacked him with a weapon and fled, the officer said.

Passersby found Javed and rushed him to a hospital nearby where he succumbed later. Following preliminary investigation, Adugodi police arrested two of the attackers and are on the lookout for the third. The duo are being interrogated to ascertain the exact reason for the murder.