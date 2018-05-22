27-yr-old ends life over dowry harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of an alleged dowry harassment case, a 27-year-old woman committed suicide on Sunday by hanging at her house in Sunkadakatte on Magadi Road. Her husband and in-laws are absconding after the incident, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Ramya, wife of Manjunath, who is a realtor. The couple got married four years ago.

A police officer said the incident took place late at night. Ramya hanged herself inside a room when her husband and in-laws were asleep. Her parents tried to contact her over phone but did not get any response. They rushed to the house and found the hanging body. Furious over the incident, the relatives of the victim staged a protest in front of the house while Manjunath and his parents fled the scene. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem. A case of abatement of suicide has been registered. Ramya’s parents alleged in the police complaint that she was being harassed for dowry.