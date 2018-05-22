City home to healthy bat population

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India is home to various species of bats like Pteropus giganteus, Cynopterus, Scotophilus, Hipposideros larvatus kuhlii and Karnataka is specifically home to Eonycteris spelaea species.They are harmless flying mammals quietly roosting upside down from branches of trees with a large spread.

Vijay Nishanth, an environmentalist, said that the view at Sankey Tank after dusk is beautiful as the bats in hundreds come to drink water. “I’ve observed bats in at least three areas in the city — Sankey Tank, Sarjapur and Bugle Rock, Basavanagudi. Most of them are fruit bats. They come to Sankey Tank to drink water. There are a lot of Ficus trees and fruiting trees there. It helps in dissipating fruit seeds. Even in Malleswaram, where there are a lot of Paper Mulberry trees, it helps in dissipating fruit seeds.”

“In the evening, when the bats swoop down to have a dip in the water, it looks beautiful. In these three areas, there is a healthy population of bats. It is hard to find so many of these in an urban setting. Someone should take up a study on their population,” he said.