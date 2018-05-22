Man chased, shot at by miscreants, out of danger

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 61-year-old businessman was shot in broad daylight by a gang of unidentified men on Assaye Road in Pulikeshinagar police station limits on Monday morning. The victim is said to be out of danger and police suspect personal rivalry to be the reason behind the incident. The victim is identified as Masood Ali, a resident of Pulikeshinagar who runs a furniture business.

Police said that the incident occurred around 11.30 am, when Ali was going to his shop on his two-wheeler. A gang of four men who were in a car rammed into his two-wheeler from the rear repeatedly on Assaye Road. When Ali stopped his bike to enquire, one of them opened fire at him and fled the spot. The passersby rushed to Ali’s help and immediately shifted him to hospital.“Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants used a country made weapon. We have clues about the assailants and they will be arrested soon,” a source said.