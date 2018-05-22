Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman rams scooter into parked SUV, dies

A 26-year-old employee of a private bank died after she rammed her speeding scooter into a parked car on N V Jairam Road in Vasanthnagar in the early hours on Monday.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old employee of a private bank died after she rammed her speeding scooter into a parked car on N V Jairam Road in Vasanthnagar in the early hours on Monday. She was returning home after meeting her fiance when the accident happened.The deceased has been identified as Ayisha P, a resident of Palace Guttahalli.

A senior police officer said, “The incident occurred around 2.25 am and Ayisha had come to Shivajinagar to meet her fiance’s family. After having dinner, while returning on her scooter, she failed to notice an SUV as it was dark and rammed into it. The driver had parked on the wrong side and also hadn’t switched on the indicator. A passerby rushed her to Jain hospital, where she succumbed. Meanwhile, Ayisha’s fiance tried to reach her over phone calls and after knowing about the accident rushed to the spot. The body was shifted to Bowring Hospital for postmortem. High Grounds traffic police is yet to arrest the driver of car driver and his negligence is blamed for the accident.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

CET results yet to be out due to delay in CBSE results

27-yr-old ends life over dowry harassment

Man chased, shot at by miscreants, out of danger

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures