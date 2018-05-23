Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops suspect personal rivalry behind attack in Bengaluru

The East division police, who are investigating the case in which a 61-year-old businessman was shot at in broad daylight, are trying to trace the accused with the help of the registration.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The East division police, who are investigating the case in which a 61-year-old businessman was shot at in broad daylight, are trying to trace the accused with the help of the registration number of the car used by the assailants and CCTV footage. Masood Ali, a resident of D Costa Layout in Cooke Town in Pulikeshinagar who runs a furniture business, was shot at by a gang of five unidentified assailants near MEG Military Compound on Asiya Road in Frazer Town on Monday morning. The bullet had brushed him and Ali escaped with a minor injury in the murder bid.

The police have formed two special teams to nab the assailants. Sources said that preliminary probe had suggested that the attack was over personal rivalry. “We have got the registration number of the white car used by the assailants to commit the offence. Also, we have retrieved footage from several security cameras installed at commercial establishments in the locality. We have clues about the accused persons and they will be nabbed soon,” a source said.

“Masood Ali is recovering and we have to question him to know more about the case. He has shared some details with us from which we suspect that the attack was over a personal reason,” the source added.
While Masood Ali was going to his office in his car, the assailants had rammed into his car from the rear twice on Frazer Town. Ali asked his driver to stop the car and got down to enquire.

Meanwhile, one of the accused persons tried to get into Ali’s car but the latter managed to push him away. The other 3-4 accused went to Ali and when Ali questioned them, one of them had pulled out a country made revolver. As Ali tried to escape, the accused shot him in the back and escaped. The bullet had brushed Ali in the back leaving him with minor injury and was rushed to a hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold