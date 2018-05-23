Cops suspect personal rivalry behind attack in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The East division police, who are investigating the case in which a 61-year-old businessman was shot at in broad daylight, are trying to trace the accused with the help of the registration number of the car used by the assailants and CCTV footage. Masood Ali, a resident of D Costa Layout in Cooke Town in Pulikeshinagar who runs a furniture business, was shot at by a gang of five unidentified assailants near MEG Military Compound on Asiya Road in Frazer Town on Monday morning. The bullet had brushed him and Ali escaped with a minor injury in the murder bid.

The police have formed two special teams to nab the assailants. Sources said that preliminary probe had suggested that the attack was over personal rivalry. “We have got the registration number of the white car used by the assailants to commit the offence. Also, we have retrieved footage from several security cameras installed at commercial establishments in the locality. We have clues about the accused persons and they will be nabbed soon,” a source said.

“Masood Ali is recovering and we have to question him to know more about the case. He has shared some details with us from which we suspect that the attack was over a personal reason,” the source added.

While Masood Ali was going to his office in his car, the assailants had rammed into his car from the rear twice on Frazer Town. Ali asked his driver to stop the car and got down to enquire.

Meanwhile, one of the accused persons tried to get into Ali’s car but the latter managed to push him away. The other 3-4 accused went to Ali and when Ali questioned them, one of them had pulled out a country made revolver. As Ali tried to escape, the accused shot him in the back and escaped. The bullet had brushed Ali in the back leaving him with minor injury and was rushed to a hospital.