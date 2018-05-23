Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC to provide halt for premium services at Peenya

From May 28, Airavat, multi-axle and other premium services will halt at the station to pick up passengers.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to further promote usage of its Basaveshwara bus station in Peenya, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon begin providing a pick-up and drop-off point at the station for its premium services operating towards north Karnataka. From May 28, Airavat, multi-axle and other premium services will halt at the station to pick up passengers, officials said. 

The station has been unutilised because of its distance from the main road. Passengers, who have to walk almost a kilometre from the main road, have largely ignored the station, and have chosen to board buses from the main road instead. In the past, the KSRTC has tried several measures like shifting a large part of its services to the bus stand only to withdraw it again because of low patronage. 

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has also been roped in to run services from Peenya and around 90 schedules are currently operational, officials said. “Soon, our premium buses will also halt there and this will further boost usage of the station,” the official said. 

For passengers however, the isolated nature of the bus station is the major issue. A proposal by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to build a travelator connecting the bus station to the metro station could change the fortunes of the Basaveshwara stand. However, work on the same, expected to be executed via a public private participation (PPP) model, is yet to begin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Peenya KSRTC BMTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold