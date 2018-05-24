Autorickshaw driver hacked to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death by a gang of five unidentified assailants at Central Silk Board Junction in Mico Layout police station limits in the wee hours of Wednesday. Personal rivalry is said to be the reason behind the murder.

The deceased, Kusha, was a resident of Marenahalli in JP Nagar. Police said that Kusha worked only in the night and he had parked his vehicle at an auto stand near the Central Silk Board Junction and was waiting for passengers. It was around 3 am when a gang of armed assailants came in an auto and attacked him.

“They attacked him with lethal weapons and sped away after he died on the spot. Passers-by alerted the police about the incident and the night beat policeman rushed to the spot. Preliminary probe has established that Kusha had a fight with some people recently and this could have led to the killing. We have information about the assailants and they will be nabbed soon,” the police added.

The Mico Layout police have taken up a murder case and are further investigating.