Home Cities Bengaluru

Autorickshaw driver hacked to death in Bengaluru

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death by a gang of five unidentified assailants at Central Silk Board Junction in Mico Layout police station limits in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death by a gang of five unidentified assailants at Central Silk Board Junction in Mico Layout police station limits in the wee hours of Wednesday. Personal rivalry is said to be the reason behind the murder.

The deceased, Kusha, was a resident of Marenahalli in JP Nagar. Police said that Kusha worked only in the night and he had parked his vehicle at an auto stand near the Central Silk Board Junction and was waiting for passengers. It was around 3 am when a gang of armed assailants came in an auto and attacked him.

“They attacked him with lethal weapons and sped away after he died on the spot. Passers-by alerted the police about the incident and the night beat policeman rushed to the spot. Preliminary probe has established that Kusha had a fight with some people recently and this could have led to the killing. We have information about the assailants and they will be nabbed soon,” the police added.

The Mico Layout police have taken up a murder case and are further investigating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
murder case Central Silk Board Junction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day