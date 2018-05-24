Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University gets relief for distance courses after UGC revises guidelines

As per the decision taken by UGC after its recent meeting with all stakeholders, the guideline has been revised and now all universities need A grade from NAAC to offer distance education courses.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Bangalore University office in Bengaluru | Express Photo

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University has got relief from University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer distance education programmes as the UGC has agreed to revise its guideline which insisted universities have 3.26 National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score.

As per the decision taken by UGC after its recent meeting with all stakeholders, the guideline has been revised and now all universities need A grade from NAAC to offer distance education courses.Speaking to TNIE, Prof B C Mylarappa, director, Distance Education Department at Bangalore University, said, "Now we have no restriction and as we have A grade from NAAC. We are allowed to invite applications for admissions to both UG and PG courses for 2018-19 academic year shortly." A few months ago, BU was facing the threat of its distance education programmes getting disaffiliated as UGC issued revised guidelines. As per those guidelines, varsities which have 3.26 score from NAAC were allowed to offer distance courses. BU had a score of 3.16.

"We explained the scenario to the UGC chairperson and requested them to make it NAAC grading instead of scoring. After a discussion, they agreed and now it is NAAC 'A' grade," Mylarappa said.BU was restrained from offering distance education programmes for 2105-16 which was retrospective from 2013-14 and 2014-15 academic years. However, the permission from UGC has been given to make admissions for 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic year. BU is all set to admit students for the 2018-19 academic year and the notification will be issued in next three days.

