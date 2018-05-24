Home Cities Bengaluru

Man suspected to be child lifter lynched by mob, no arrests yet

When police reached the spot, they saw a mob of more than 70 people and few among them dragging him; his hands were tied and they used wooden sticks

Published: 24th May 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:An angry mob chased and lynched a 26-year-old youth to death suspecting him to be child lifter. The gruesome incident took place at Pension Mohalla in Chamarajpet police limits on Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating the antecedents of the murdered youth and are yet to make any arrests.
The deceased has been identified as Kaluram, a native of Rajasthan. Police said the control room received information around 1.40 pm that a child lifter was nabbed near Ranganatha Theatre in Pension Mohalla near Mysuru Road. Upon receiving information, Assistant Sub-inspector Rajashekharaiah, attached to Cottonpet station, and other staff rushed to the scene in a Hoysala patrol vehicle.

“When the police reached there, they noticed a mob and few among them dragging the alleged child kidnapper on the road. There were more than 70 people. His hands were tied and many in the mob were shouting he was a child lifter while some others were kicking him and beating him with wooden sticks. As soon as the Hoysala vehicle stopped arrived there, the mob dispersed and those who were assaulting the suspect fled from the scene. Police found him drenched in blood as he had sustained head injuries. He was still breathing and was rushed to the Victoria Hospital nearby. Within 4-5 minutes he succumbed,” police said.

Police found an Aadhaar card in his pocket and identified him. “We also got in touch with his family in Rajasthan and his elder brother was informed about the incident. According to him, Kaluram was working in Mumbai and Pune, and has no idea when and why Kaluram came to Bengaluru,” a source said.
“It was the residents of Bakshi Garden who first noticed Kaluram and we do not why they suspected him to be a child lifter. They started screaming and soon people gathered. They allegedly chased him till Ranganatha Theatre, which is a few hundred metres away from Bakshi Garden. There, they caught him and assaulted him black and blue,” police added.

Police, however, are not sure if Kaluram was a child lifter and are investigating his antecedents. Based on the complaint filed by ASI Rajashekharaiah, the Chamrajpet police have taken up a murder case against the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day