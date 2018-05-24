Ownership row: Deadlock between Bangalore University, Central varsity continues

Home Cities Bengaluru

There seems to be no end to the deadlock between Bangalore University and Bengaluru Central University over the ownership of the Central College stone building.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:13 AM

Central College where answer scripts are stored | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:There seems to be no end to the deadlock between Bangalore University and Bengaluru Central University over the ownership of the Central College stone building. Even as the tug of war continues between the two varsities, the Bengaluru Central University authorities have decided to paint the building though answer scripts of the ongoing examinations are kept inside.

On Wednesday, TNIE had reported about the deadlock between the varsities over the ownership of stone building located on the Central College campus where Bangalore University authorities are involved in evaluation works. "Answer scripts of ongoing UG course exam are kept at the Physics block of Central College campus. How can they start painting it ? In case answer scripts are damaged, Bengaluru Central University authorities will be held responsible," said Prof Shivaraju, registrar-evaluation of Bangalore University.

Bengaluru Central University authorities said that this was not a sudden activity, and was going on since Monday. The renovation work was stopped temporarily on Wednesday after Bangalore University authorities assured their BU counterparts of making alternative arrangements.

"We did not have any idea about them using the Physics block. We have informed them to make alternative arrangements. To start the academic year, we need to renovate the buildings. We had also communicated to BU about the need for space for us to start courses," said Prof  S Japhet, V-C of Bengaluru Central University.

